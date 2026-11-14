First frost advisories of season issued ahead of cold nights

The first frost of the season is expected across portions of northern Florida as a combination of clear skies and light winds allows temperatures to drop into the 30s early Sunday morning.

Due to the cold snap, National Weather Service offices across the Panhandle and North Florida have issued Frost Advisories, warning of the potential for ice crystals to form on exposed surfaces and vegetation.

Meteorologists typically issue a Frost Advisory when temperatures are forecast to fall into the 33-to 36-degree range and atmospheric conditions are favorable for the formation of tiny ice crystals.

Frost can damage sensitive vegetation and agricultural crops, and residents are encouraged to take precautions before temperatures begin falling Saturday evening.

One of the most effective ways to protect vulnerable plants is to cover them with blankets or sheets, which helps to trap some of the heat along the ground.

Once temperatures are expected to drop to below 33 degrees, a Freeze Warning is issued but those colder conditions are expected to remain confined to portions of Alabama and Georgia during this particular cold snap.

Sunday morning forecast lows.

The occurrence of the first frost in mid-November is not unusual along the Interstate 10 corridor across northern Florida.

Communities from Pensacola eastward toward Jacksonville usually experience their first cold snap during the mid to late month timeframe.

Farther south, communities along the Interstate 4 corridor generally have to wait until December or later before experiencing their first frost of the season.

Forecast models show the potential for frost appears to be limited to the weekend, as increasing cloud cover and breezy conditions during the upcoming workweek should help moderate temperatures across the region.

While the overnight temperatures may feel chilly, it will not be cold enough to warrant taking action for all of the traditional "7 Ps" of cold-weather preparedness - people, pets, pipes, plants, pools, protecting vehicles and practicing fire safety.

But a tarp or blanket over tropical plants or garden flowers would not hurt and would help to preserve their lifespan.