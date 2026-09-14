The 2nd Annual Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam is a free cancer fundraiser and awareness festival for the Treasure Coast, hosted by Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce, Inc., a local 501(c)(3).

Saturday, November 14, 2026 · 10 AM–8 PM · Causeway Cove Marina, Fort Pierce.

In 2025, Beach Jam began as an emergency fundraiser for a local cancer survivor and raised more than $10,000. In 2026 it returns as a full-day community festival supporting cancer awareness and healthy living, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Friends in Pink and Care Bag.

The day includes live music, paddleboarding and beach activities, the Popcorn Skate Jam, food trucks and vendors, auctions and raffles, a OneBlood Big Red Bus blood drive, bone marrow donor registration, breast cancer awareness, kids activities, and a Community Resource Village connecting residents with local nonprofits.

Admission is free. More information: https://stabilizerevitalizefortpierce.org/pick-paddle-and-play-beach-jam