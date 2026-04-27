40th Annual Citrus Golf Tournament
40th Annual Citrus Golf Tournament
Join United Way of Indian River County for the 40th Annual Citrus Golf Tournament Vero Beach Country Club. This longtime community tradition brings together golfers, local businesses, and supporters for a day of friendly competition and giving back. The event includes 18 holes of golf, on-course games, breakfast, raffle prizes, and a post-tournament awards luncheon, with registration opening at 8:00 AM and a 9:00 AM shotgun start. Proceeds support United Way’s work in health, education, and financial stability, helping strengthen lives across Indian River County.
Vero Beach Country Club
Foursome Fee: $800
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
United Way of Indian River County
7725678900
sarah.tucci@unitedwayirc.org
Vero Beach Country Club
800 30th StVero Beach, Florida 32960