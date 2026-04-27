Join United Way of Indian River County for the 40th Annual Citrus Golf Tournament Vero Beach Country Club. This longtime community tradition brings together golfers, local businesses, and supporters for a day of friendly competition and giving back. The event includes 18 holes of golf, on-course games, breakfast, raffle prizes, and a post-tournament awards luncheon, with registration opening at 8:00 AM and a 9:00 AM shotgun start. Proceeds support United Way’s work in health, education, and financial stability, helping strengthen lives across Indian River County.