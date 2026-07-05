Celebrating America's 250th Year in the BEST STATE of the USA--"Beautiful Florida!" The Florida Art Chix Gallery's July lineup of Artists is featuring many Florida-inspired artworks for the month of July: oils by Vera Titova, Jerry Smietanka and Ena Raquer, Acrylics by Justine Lomenzo and Iris Peters, and watercolors by Michael Degnon. Also works in several mediums by Gallery Owners Judy Burgarella and Camy DeMario. A collection of "Mini Masterpieces, original tabletop art by Gallery Artists, are also available. Join us for an Artists' Reception on Friday, July 10th, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Meet the Artists, and enjoy refreshments, live music, and an evening of artistic camaraderie. We look forward to seeing you there.