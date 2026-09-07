Botanical Bazaar and Orchid Symposium Fall Plant Sale and Artisan Market

The Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens is pleased to announce our recurring event the Botanical Bazaar with the addition of a special Orchid Symposium, Saturday, October 10, 2026 (9:00 AM to 4:00 PM).

The Gardens will play host to our semiannual Plant Sale and Artisan Market together with the Orchid Symposium featuring the Port St. Lucie Orchid Society. The event will feature local and regional plant vendors, arts and craft artisans, food trucks, prizes, music and more for your shopping, culinary and aural pleasure. Admission is free.

From plants, trees and flowers, our vendors will also offer a variety of planting containers, gardening accessories and décor for your home and garden. Artisans will be on hand with their crafts ranging from paintings, pottery, woodwork, candles, glass art and more. A variety of food, snack and beverage vendors will be on hand for your culinary pleasure as well as raffles, music and more to complete the mix.

It's a perfect day to bring the family to the Port and enjoy all that is Port St. Lucie and the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens.

Sponsored by 93.7 WGYL, B94.7 Fresh Country, 97.1 Ocean FM and Pinders Nursery.

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