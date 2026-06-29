"Each year, countless volunteers roll up their sleeves and work together to make a difference in our community. Whether you’re a community organization with a project that needs doing or a volunteer ready to get to work, Day of Caring is for you!

United Way’s Day of Caring is a great opportunity for individuals, families, friends or teams to spend a morning giving back to the community. Join folks from all around this county for an opportunity to make a real difference.

Nonprofits often don’t have the resources to keep up with all of the good work they do – so this is our chance to help them and make Indian River County a better place.

The day begins at 8:00 AM with a welcome, sign in, and complimentary breakfast at the Vero Beach High School Citrus Bowl. Volunteer projects begin at the host site locations promptly at 9:00 AM.

Project Registration: June 29 – September 8

Volunteer Sign Up: August 17 – October 16"