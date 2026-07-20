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Free Community Chess Club

Free Community Chess Club

Free Community Chess Club!

Family Creed is bringing chess to Lakewood Park! Children, teens, and families are invited to learn and enjoy the game together in a fun, welcoming environment.

Participants will build strategy, critical thinking, focus, and confidence while playing with friends, neighbors, and family members. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, everyone is welcome!

Come learn, play, and grow together through the game of chess!

Lakewood Park Branch Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Family Creed, Inc.
mthomas@familycreedinc.org
http://Familycreed.org
Lakewood Park Branch Library
7605 Santa Barbara Drive
Fort Pierce, Florida 34954
http://www.stlucieco.gov