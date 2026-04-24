Heathcote’s Bonsai Bash 40th Anniversary Celebration

For four decades, Heathcote Botanical Gardens has been a place where nature, artistry, and community come together—and this spring, that legacy takes center stage.

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, Heathcote invites you to the Bonsai Bash 40th Anniversary Celebration, an elegant evening designed to honor the past while cultivating the future. Set within the lush beauty of the gardens, this special event blends sophistication with warmth, offering guests a truly memorable experience.

From 6–9 PM, attendees will enjoy a sit-down dinner, cocktails, music, and dancing, along with exciting live and silent auctions. Whether you choose open seating or reserve a private table for eight, the evening promises connection, celebration, and inspiration.

Rooted in the timeless artistry of bonsai, this celebration reflects the care and dedication that has shaped Heathcote for 40 years—and will continue to guide it forward.

Tickets: $110 | $95 Members

Tables of 8 available for $800 (limited)

