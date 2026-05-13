Picnic For A Purpose - T1D Event Treasure Coast

Join us for Picnic For a Purpose - T1D, a fun day out supporting type 1 diabetes awareness!

Get ready for a fun and meaningful day outdoors! This in-person picnic brings together friends, families, and supporters to raise awareness and support for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D).

Join us for games for kids, family activities, and the chance to meet your Southeast staff partners. You’ll also have the opportunity to grab resources and learn about upcoming events, as well as register your team.

Some of the activities and games we will have include:

- Make and Take Project: Plant a sunflower, learn some facts about it, and take it home to grow.

- Coloring Corner: Enjoy coloring books and supplies.

- Lawn Dart Game: A safe version for everyone to enjoy.

- Tic Tac Toe: A fun game for all ages.

We will provide snacks, beverages, and light bites, but feel free to bring a dish to share. This is a great opportunity to connect with other T1D families or learn more about Type 1 Diabetes.

Location: Turtle Run Park in Port St. Lucie

RSVP by Wednesday, August 19th - Click link to register on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/picnic-for-a-purpose-a-t1d-event-treasure-coast-tickets-1989332069772?aff=oddtdtcreator

For questions, please contact Development Senior Coordinator Danielle Shalginewicz at 772.236.4459 or email DShalginewicz@breakthrought1d.org.

All are welcome, but registration is required to have an accurate headcount. We look forward to seeing you there!

