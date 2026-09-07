STORYTIME IN THE GARDENS: Sensational Seeds

Join the Education Department of The Friends of The Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens at The Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens on Saturday, October 3, 2026 from 10am - 12pm for Storytime in The Gardens. A fun and educational event for children ages

2-12.

Activities will include Coloring, Plant-A-Seed, Scavenger Hunt, Temporary Tattoos, and

Photo Booth. Storytime readings throughout the morning will feature “Little Acorn.”

Admission is FREE. Donations are greatly appreciated to help us accomplish our mission to inspire the next generation’s respect for and understanding of Florida’s plants, birds, and other garden wildlife through activities and programs.

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