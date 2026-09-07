STORYTIME IN THE GARDENS: Sensational Seeds
STORYTIME IN THE GARDENS: Sensational Seeds
Join the Education Department of The Friends of The Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens at The Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens on Saturday, October 3, 2026 from 10am - 12pm for Storytime in The Gardens. A fun and educational event for children ages
2-12.
Activities will include Coloring, Plant-A-Seed, Scavenger Hunt, Temporary Tattoos, and
Photo Booth. Storytime readings throughout the morning will feature “Little Acorn.”
Admission is FREE. Donations are greatly appreciated to help us accomplish our mission to inspire the next generation’s respect for and understanding of Florida’s plants, birds, and other garden wildlife through activities and programs.
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Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens
7723371959
info@pslbg.org
Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens
2410 SE Westmoreland Blvd.Port St. Lucie, Florida 34952
7723371959
info@pslbg.org