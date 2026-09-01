Three Treasure Coast artists with distinctly different approaches to painting come together this fall in Three Voices in Contemporary Art: — Between Image and Idea, opening November 5 at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center Art Gallery in Port St. Lucie.

Featuring the work of José Farinos, Linda Reymore, and Mickey Rudolph, the exhibition moves from figurative imagery to geometric abstraction to contemporary and modern impressionism. Rather than organizing the exhibition around a shared style, Between Image and Idea places three independent visual languages in conversation with one another.

What connects them is the act of looking. Across the exhibition, color, form, space, surface, and structure operate in very different ways, inviting viewers to move between works and consider what is immediately recognizable, what reveals itself gradually, and what remains open to interpretation.