Volunteer Oppotunity - Fishing Line Sorting Day
Volunteer Oppotunity - Fishing Line Sorting Day
Come join Coastal Connections and Florida Woman to tackle the fishing line debris problem! We’ll be sorting monofilament fishing line from the braided line and fishing tackle we collected from our 49 fishing line recycling tubes in Indian River County. Please register using the link provided!
Walking Tree Brewery
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Coastal Connections, Inc.
info@coastal-connections.org
Artist Group Info
olivia@coastal-connections.org
Walking Tree Brewery
3209 Dodger RoadVero Beach, Florida 32960
772-217-3502
info@walkingtreebrewery.com