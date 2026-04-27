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Volunteer Oppotunity - Fishing Line Sorting Day

Volunteer Oppotunity - Fishing Line Sorting Day

Come join Coastal Connections and Florida Woman to tackle the fishing line debris problem! We’ll be sorting monofilament fishing line from the braided line and fishing tackle we collected from our 49 fishing line recycling tubes in Indian River County. Please register using the link provided!

Walking Tree Brewery
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Coastal Connections, Inc.
info@coastal-connections.org
https://coastal-connections.org/events/

Artist Group Info

olivia@coastal-connections.org
Walking Tree Brewery
3209 Dodger Road
Vero Beach, Florida 32960
772-217-3502
info@walkingtreebrewery.com
walkingtreebrewery.com