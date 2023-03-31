Helping to Revitalize Fort Pierce and Making Birthday Celebrations a Reality for Homeless Children

Fort Pierce - Friday March 31, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, 'Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce', a relatively new non-profit dedicated to improving the City of Fort Pierce.

We’re going to talk with Roger Templeman the founder and Executive Director of the organization and Grounds Operations Manager Jordan Small.

They’ve created a variety of innovative volunteer projects from city cleanups, to community gardens, and a mural painting program. The focus is on improving the lives of kids.

Learn more about Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce on their website at: https://stabilizerevitalizefortpierce.org/.

Then we'll talk with Angel Pietsch, the Founder & Executive Director of Little Birthday Angels, a wonderful non-profit that provides birthday celebrations for homeless children on the Treasure Coast.

Angel and her husband Brian were inspired to launch 'Little Birthday Angels' in 2014 after learning that a local shelter did not have the funds to celebrate the birthday of a young girl named Desiree.

Since then, they've been helping homeless children celebrate one birthday at a time.

Learn more about Little Birthday Angels on their website at: https://www.littlebirthdayangels.org/.