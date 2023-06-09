Helping People Realize Their Potential and Learning Life Skills While Learning Golf

Fort Pierce - Friday June 8, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Suzy Hutcheson, the President and CEO of Helping People Succeed. It's an organization devoted to transforming the lives of the physically and mentally disabled, young and old, by helping them find jobs and realize their full potential.

Suzy tells us about the wide-variety of services they offer and their special summer program, Camp Success, which gets underway on June 15. It's for middle schoolers in the Fort Pierce area.

Learn more about Helping People Succeed and how to enroll in Camp Success at: https://www.hpsfl.org/.

Then we'll talk with Guy Schley about the Junior Golf Camp he's offering at the Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City. Schley is the General Manager of the Club. He is a PGA certified coach who has been teaching the game of golf for nearly a decade.

This summer he's offering eight 3-day golfing camps. The first camp begins on June 13th and the camps run through August.

The golf camp he teaches gives youngsters a chance to learn a sport they can play throughout their lives, and learn some life lessons as well.

Learn more about the Martin Downs Golf Clubs and sign your kids up for one of the a 3-day golf camps on their website at: https://www.martindownsgolfclub.com/the_club/events.