St. Lucie TPO Ex. Dir. Peter Buchwald - A Train Station in Fort Pierce, and Other Treasure Coast Transportation Initiatives

Fort Pierce - Friday June 16, 2023: This week on In Focus, a special program devoted entirely to transportation issues in St. Lucie County. We'll hear from Peter Buchwald, the Executive Director of the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization known as the TPO.

Our focus is on the initial planning for a passenger train station in Fort Pierce, but there is a lot more on the table over at the TPO, including express bus service to West Palm Beach, on demand local bus service providing door-to-door transport, road improvements, and traffic safety efforts.

Peter has a wealth of knowledge about the transportation history and challenges facing the Treasure Coast, and he shares some of that with us on today's In Focus.

Learn more about the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization on their website at: www.stlucietpo.org.

