The Fort Pierce Highwaymen Museum; and Building Character Through Scouting for Boys, and Girls

Fort Pierce - Friday July 11, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, Fort Pierce City Commissioner Curtis Johnson joins us to talk about the Fort Pierce Highwaymen Museum.

This past week the renovation work for that museum broke ground at the historic Jackie Caynon Sr. Building which will eventually house many of the works from the Highwaymen.

Commissioner Johnson was at that groundbreaking, and he knew Jackie Caynon who was the first African American elected official in St. Lucie County. He'll tell us about the history of the Highwaymen whose reputation has spread nationwide, and what we can look forward to in a museum that will honor their art.

Then we'll talk about scouting with Vero Beach Cub Scout Pack 567 Treasurer Lori Hawkins and Pack 567 Chair Suzanne Bagnera.

They're conducting a summer membership drive and they'll tell us, not only about how youngsters can join, but also about the character building skills that scouting provides to young boys, and girls.

Learn more about Pack 567 on their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/p/Vero-Beach-Pack-567