Today we will be talking about the Rappaport Speaker Series and the upcoming presentation on national security issues by Juliette Kayyem . Whether it’s wildfires or a hurricane threatening to take down the power grid or a crippling cyber-attack by a bad action from a foreign country, our national security is under constant threat. Juliette Kayyem, a national leader in homeland security and crisis management, will address the question in this years speakers series. “How Secure is Our National Security?” Stay tuned to find out more first presenter in this year’s Rappaport Center Speaker Series.