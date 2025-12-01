Tutoring Services Plus Foundation Works to Teach English and Prepare for GEDs; Graduation Event on Dec. 5

This week on In Focus, we are joined by Sherlley Jacques of the Tutoring Services Plus Foundation, a recently opened nonprofit trying to get on its feet to fill a much needed gap in our community — English and GED education for first generation immigrants. We discuss the struggles that such people have in our community as they try to navigate day-to-day-life, the education opportunities they offer, the importance of learning and technology, and what the future looks like for the organization after its inaugural year.