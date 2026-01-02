Donate
Laura Riding Jackson Foundation Trains Literacy and Embraces Local History; Fundraiser on Jan. 13

Published January 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
This week on In Focus, we sit down with Cynthia Callendar of the Laura Riding Jackson Foundation. The organization, which was founded over 30 years ago, traces its roots back to Laura Jackson, a prolific and historic figure on the Treasure Coast, known for her writing.

Together, we talk about the significance of that history and why preserving it matters, as well as the importance of writing and literacy. LRJF works with people of all ages to hone their pen and instill within them the strength of the written word. Their upcoming fundraiser, featuring acclaimed author Scott Turrow, is on Jan. 13.
