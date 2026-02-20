Donate
ORCA Saves the Ocean One Step at a Time; Signature Annual Fundraiser Set for Feb. 28

Published February 20, 2026 at 3:05 PM EST
On this week's episode of In Focus, we sit down with Edie Widder of the Ocean Research and Conservation Association, also known as ORCA. The group found its start here on the Treasure Coast, and has dedicated itself to fighting for our oceans, the Indian River Lagoon, and all its inhabitants.

Widder is a storied and well versed ocean explorer, and together we talk about the work that goes into healing a declining lagoon, as well as their signature fundraising event surrounded by deep-sea submarines, slated for Feb. 28.
