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WeDoGood Lives Up to its Name by Helping Veterans; Charity Run Kicks off March 29

WQCS | By WQCS
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Charles Dame
WQCS
Charles Dame

This week on In Focus, we sit down with Charles Dame of WeDoGood, a local non-profit who lives up to its name by lending a helping hand to our veterans and first responders. Together, we talk about the struggles that come with being part of the military or a first responder, the programs WeDoGood has to uplift them, and it all matters.

On March 29, also Vietnam Veterans Memorial day, they will host a special Veterans 5k, which not only raises funds for their organization, but also for one lucky Vietnam vet.
In Focus - with IRSC Public Media
WQCS
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