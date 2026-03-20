WeDoGood Lives Up to its Name by Helping Veterans; Charity Run Kicks off March 29

This week on In Focus, we sit down with Charles Dame of WeDoGood, a local non-profit who lives up to its name by lending a helping hand to our veterans and first responders. Together, we talk about the struggles that come with being part of the military or a first responder, the programs WeDoGood has to uplift them, and it all matters.
On March 29, also Vietnam Veterans Memorial day, they will host a special Veterans 5k, which not only raises funds for their organization, but also for one lucky Vietnam vet.