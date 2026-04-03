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Friends In Pink Helps Give Breast Cancer Patients the Treatment They Need; Charity Gala Set for April 17

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Robyn Young and Margie Jimenez
WQCS
Robyn Young and Margie Jimenez

This week on In Focus, we sit down with Robyn Young and Margie Jimenez of Friends in Pink, a Treasure Coast nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals affected by breast cancer.

The organization provides financial assistance for treatment to those who are underinsured or unable to afford care, while also offering emotional support throughout the process. We discuss the challenges associated with a diagnosis and the impact on patients and their families. Their Pretty in Pink Gala is scheduled for April 17.
In Focus - with IRSC Public Media
WQCS
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