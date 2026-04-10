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Fort Pierce Woman's Club Serves the Community; Port St. Lucie Businesswomen Ready for Annual Fashion Show

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sharon Stanish
WQCS
Sharon Stanish

This week on In Focus, we are joined first joined by Sharon Stanish of the Fort Pierce Woman's Club, a local non-profit that unifies women to give back to the community and address their needs. Together we talk about the work the group does, including feeding the hungry and assisting other non-profits, and how they participate in upcoming events.

Later on, we are joined by Michelle Backus with the Port St. Lucie Businesswomen, a group which seeks to connect business-minded women with each other. Together, we talk about their upcoming charity fashion show on April 25, which the proceeds of go towards scholarships for women in the community.
In Focus - with IRSC Public Media
WQCS
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