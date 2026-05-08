The Tori Rose Foundation Guides Families Struggling with Pediatric Cancer to Security

On this week's episode of In Focus, we sit down with Elliot Matta and Valinda Matta of the Tori Rose Foundation, a local non-profit with a mission to help families who are dealing with a child suffering cancer.
The two share the story of their daughter, Victoria, and her hard-fought battle. Through the foundation, Victoria's legacy lives on through the donations the group makes to struggling families, providing much needed financial assistance.
They will be holding their third annual Warrior Race 5K on May 30, which raises money for those families.