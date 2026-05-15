Voices for Children Provides Safety and Security for Treasure Coast's Most Vulnerable

On this week’s episode of In Focus, we sit down with Patrice Bowes of Voices for Children of the Treasure Coast, a local nonprofit that advocates for some of the area’s most vulnerable children.
The conversation focuses on human trafficking on the Treasure Coast and why the region is considered a hotspot for the crime in Florida. Bowes also discusses the organization’s wide range of programs designed to support children affected by trafficking and other unstable living conditions.
Voices for Children of the Treasure Coast will hold a fundraising golf tournament May 30.