Treasure Coast Food Bank Fights Food Insecurity During Hunger Action Month

This week on In Focus, presented by IRSC Public Media, we sit down with Irela Guevara of Treasure Coast Food Bank. The local non-profit fights food insecurity one day at a time through its food distribution network.
Together, we talk about the issue of food insecurity in the tri-county area, how they work every day to help, and the role you can have in their mission. September is also Hunger Action Month, a time where groups like TCFB lean on the community to spread awareness and join the fight against hunger.