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Treasure Coast Food Bank Fights Food Insecurity During Hunger Action Month

WQCS | By WQCS
Published September 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Irela Guevara
WQCS
Irela Guevara

This week on In Focus, presented by IRSC Public Media, we sit down with Irela Guevara of Treasure Coast Food Bank. The local non-profit fights food insecurity one day at a time through its food distribution network.

Together, we talk about the issue of food insecurity in the tri-county area, how they work every day to help, and the role you can have in their mission. September is also Hunger Action Month, a time where groups like TCFB lean on the community to spread awareness and join the fight against hunger.
In Focus - with IRSC Public Media
WQCS
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