Vero Beach Museum of Art Builds for the Future

On this week's episode of In Focus, presented by IRSC Public Media, we sit down with Caitlin Swindell and Suzanne Seldes of the Vero Beach Museum of Art. The local museum has received national praise for its carefully curated exhibits that accentuate the value of art.
Together, we talk about what the museum is offering now versus what will be offered in the future. The museum is currently working towards the construction of its new, larger campus, which will not only expand access to art in our communities, but also be a work of art itself.