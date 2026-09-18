E.N.D. It! Puts Kids on a Good Path through the Arts

On this week's episode of In Focus, presented by IRSC Public Media, we sit down Sonia and Skip DuPree of E.N.D. It, as well as Sean Boyle of the Children's Services Council of St. Lucie County.
The local non-profit was created to give youth on the Treasure Coast a space to express themselves artistically through dance, song, production, and more. All the while, they are taught valuable life skills, form bonds, and learn from positive influences.
Together, we talk about their programs, as well as their upcoming "Mic Drop" event, slated for Oct. 3.