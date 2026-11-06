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Gifford Academy for Performing Arts sets sights on a new home

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published November 6, 2026 at 3:01 PM EST
L-R: Jim Parks and Crystal Bujol
WQCS
L-R: Jim Parks and Crystal Bujol

This week on In Focus, presented by IRSC Public Media, we sit down with Crystal Bujol and Jim Parks of the Gifford Academy for Performing Arts. The local non-profit seeks to spread the joy of creating music with a group that doesn’t often get the chance to.

Together, we will learn about the interesting story behind their mission, how committing to music can change the course of one’s life, and how the future is starting to look even brighter for the academy as they set their sights on a new home.
In Focus - with IRSC Public Media
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
See stories by Justin Breckenridge