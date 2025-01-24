Student Wellness: Indian River State College is leading the way
The Health and Wellness Center focuses on optimal physical, emotional, social, and intellectual well-being of students and employees while promoting the importance of achieving a healthy lifestyle as an essential component of academic success.
The Center strives to reduce health-related barriers to learning through the implementation of individualized health services, the development of a personal wellness plan and educational events.
Free services include:
- emergency medical care
- nursing assessment of acute and chronic health conditions
- health education
- special programs and activities
- crisis intervention and community referrals
- Pioneer Pantry