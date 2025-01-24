Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Student Wellness: Indian River State College is leading the way

WQCS | By WQCS
Published January 24, 2025 at 12:52 PM EST
Carla Parker, Christina Lynch
Carla Parker, Christina Lynch, and Mariuxi Mejia

The Health and Wellness Center focuses on optimal physical, emotional, social, and intellectual well-being of students and employees while promoting the importance of achieving a healthy lifestyle as an essential component of academic success.

The Center strives to reduce health-related barriers to learning through the implementation of individualized health services, the development of a personal wellness plan and educational events.

Free services include:

  • emergency medical care
  • nursing assessment of acute and chronic health conditions
  • health education
  • special programs and activities
  • crisis intervention and community referrals
  • Pioneer Pantry 
RiverTalk - At Indian River State College
WQCS
See stories by WQCS