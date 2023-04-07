Florida Dems Chair Nikki Fried; Reshaping K-12 schools; Florida's troubled insurance market 

A conversation with Nikki Fried on abortion rights and free speech

Two of Florida’s top Democratic leaders were arrested this week in Tallahassee. Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, and Senate minority leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, were taken into police custody Monday night during during a sit-in protest against SB 300, which would ban abortions after a pregnancy's sixth week (that's roughly two weeks past a woman's missed period, if she has a regular cycle).

The demonstration took place shortly after the Florida Senate approved the measure, which still needs to be approved by the House before it goes to the governor’s desk. State law currently prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.

Guest: Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party

Reshaping Florida’s K-12 schools

Lawmakers have proposed a number of bills during the current legislative session that would reshape Florida’s K-12 education system. Among some of the legislation that has passed includes a universal expansion of the school voucher program. Every school-age child in Florida will now be eligible to receive a taxpayer-funded education voucher under legislation signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week. The measure will take effect on July 1, 2023.

Another measure would affect teachers' unions. The Senate last week passed SB 256 , which places new restrictions on public-employee unions. The bill, in part, would increase the required percentage of union members who pay dues from 50% to 60% for all public sector employees excluding police, firefighters and correctional officers.

Guests:



Sommer Brugal , education reporter for The Miami Herald

Andrew Atterbury, education reporter for Politico

Lawmakers consider a new approach to state’s troubled insurance market

Florida lawmakers say they want to crack down on “bad actors” in the property insurance industry. And they’re moving quickly to send a new proposal to the governor’s desk.

Guest:


