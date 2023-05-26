DeSantis presidential campaign; NAACP travel advisory; Florida’s new immigration law

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis officially announced that he is running for president in 2024.

DeSantis decided to announce his campaign in an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. That conversation was delayed with 20 minutes of technical glitches and silent pauses as more than half a million people tried to join the stream.

Of course, we’ve long known about the governor’s planned run, and much of the groundwork for his campaign has been already laid. So, what can we expect to see from his campaign?

We talk about DeSantis’ presidential bid and what it means for Floridians.

Guest:



Gary Fineout, reporter for Politico.

NAACP issues Florida travel advisory

The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recently passed laws and policies are "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

We talk about the messaging behind the advisory and how it might affect travel to the state.

Guests:



Marsha Ellison , president of the Fort Lauderdale/Broward NAACP.

, president of the Fort Lauderdale/Broward NAACP. Marvin Dunn, Florida historian and retired FIU professor of psychology.

Is Florida’s new immigration law prompting some to leave the state?

Are undocumented immigrants leaving Florida in response to the state’s new immigration law? We hear from a Tampa Bay area reporter to get a better understanding of the measure and its effect.

Guest:

