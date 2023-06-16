Street scenes during Trump’s arraignment; push for abortion access; sea turtle threats

The biggest news story in the country played out in downtown Miami on Tuesday as former President Trump was arraigned in federal court. He pleaded not guilty to over 30 federal criminal charges alleging that he mishandled confidential documents that he had stashed in the bathroom and other areas of Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach.

That’s what happened inside the courtroom. Outside, another scene was playing out, as battle lines were drawn in the battle between Trump and Florida Gov. DeSantis.

Guest:



Isadora Rangel, editorial board member and opinion writer for the Miami Herald.

Coalition pushes to get abortion access on ballot

DeSantis signed a bill into law in April that prohibits most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The six-week ban garnered much attention and has spurred a movement to put abortion access on the 2024 ballot. A statewide coalition is working to put the issue before Florida voters in November of that year.

We take a closer look at how crisis pregnancy centers operate and hear more about the effort to reverse restrictions.

Guests:



Laura C. Morel , reporter for Reveal, covering reproductive health.

, reporter for Reveal, covering reproductive health. Moné Holder, senior director of advocacy and programs for FL Rising.

Microplastics and warming sands threaten sea turtles

Florida is in the midst of sea turtle nesting season, which began in March and ends in October. It’s a time of year when Floridians are instructed to take simple steps to help the endangered species like restricting artificial light near beaches and watching out for nests. But there’s another threat to Florida’s sea turtles that’s tougher to tackle: plastic pollution.

New research from Florida State University shows hotter sand from microplastics could affect sea turtle development.

Guest:

