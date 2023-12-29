2023: Florida’s year in review
Florida’s governor runs for president; hundreds of books are removed from school libraries; and a booming job market bumps against skyrocketing home insurance and inflation.
A lot happened for the Sunshine State in 2023.
We close out the year by taking a look back at some of the biggest stories from across the state.
Guests:
- Mary Ellen Klas, politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.
- Scott Maxwell, metro columnist for the Orlando Sentinel.
- Kimberly Leonard, reporter and author of Florida Playbook for Politico.