IRCSO: Drug Trafficker Arrested
Indian River County Sheriff - Monday March 6, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff’s Deputies and member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Levi Hubler at his home Friday on multiple drug charges.
Hubler initially refused to come out of his residence. But the presence of the task force officer, and an Indian River County Sheriff K9 unit eventually convinced him to surrender.
Hubler is being held at the Indian River County Jail on a bond of over $2-million.
Hubler is facing the following charges :
- One count of trafficking methamphetamine
- Two counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a church
- Three counts of sale of methamphetamine
- Two counts of sale of fentanyl
- Four counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Three counts of owning, renting or leasing property for the purpose of selling narcotics