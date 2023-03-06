IRCSO: Drug Trafficker Arrested

Indian River County Sheriff - Monday March 6, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff’s Deputies and member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Levi Hubler at his home Friday on multiple drug charges.

Hubler initially refused to come out of his residence. But the presence of the task force officer, and an Indian River County Sheriff K9 unit eventually convinced him to surrender.

Hubler is being held at the Indian River County Jail on a bond of over $2-million.

Hubler is facing the following charges :

