IRSC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Programs Successfully Defend Their NJCAA National Titles

Fort Pierce - Monday March 6, 2023: The IRSC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving programs successfully defended their NJCAA National Titles over the weekend in Buffalo, New York, on the campus of Erie Community College.

The Lady Pioneers captured their 45th overall team title while the men won their 49th consecutive team championship.

Over the course of the 4-day competition, the team’s dominance was on display, winning 38 of the 50 events competed at the championships.

The IRSC divers swept the boards taking the top three podium spots on the men’s side and the top two spots in the women’s competition on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

Along the way, the team saw record setting performances with the following athletes establishing new NJCAA NATIONAL RECORDS:

William Beckstead-Holman

50 Backstroke - 21.76

100 Backstroke - 46.65

100 Individual Medley - 48.39

200 Backstroke - 1:44.45

Madison Price

3-M Diving - 287.65

Billy Turnbull

1-M Diving - 336.75

Sam Hlavachek

3-M Diving - 378.00

Individual honors achieved at the 2023 National Championships were:

NJCAA Female Swimmer of the Year - Gina Miller

NJCAA Male Swimmer of the Year - William Beckstead-Holman

NJCAA Female Diver of the Year - Madison Price

NJCAA Male Diver of the Year - Sam Hlavachek

The teams is now preparing for a run at the GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY, 50th title, next year on March 6-9, 2024. The championship will be hosted on the campus of Indian River State College.