Port St. Lucie PD Arrest 2 During “Street Takeover” Event

PSLPD /

Port St. Lucie - Monday March 6, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police report that about 100 vehicles from South Florida traveled to Port St. Lucie Saturday night for what's being called a 'Street Takeover' event.

Such events involve drivers who engage in reckless and dangerous conduct like:

* racing each other on city streets

* Donuts: leaving a donut on the road by spinning your vehicle around to leave a tire tread mark in the shape of a donut

* Drifting: drifting during which a driver intentionally oversteers, losses traction, while maintaining control and driving the car through a corner * * Burnouts: leaving tread marks known as burnouts on the road by keeping your foot on the break, while flooring the accelerator and spinning the wheels, causing the tires to heat up and smoke due to friction.

In anticipation of the event, PSLPD Officers and Detectives worked closely with members of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to provide an increased law enforcement presence over the weekend.

As a result, PSLPD arrested a 15-year-old from Hollywood after he lost control of his Chevrolet Camaro in a roundabout. He was charged with reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, two counts of fleeing and eluding, and two counts of possession of marijuana.

A 23-year-old man from Palm Beach was also charged with "spectating" a 'Street Takeover.' Spectating means to watch an activity, especially a sports event, without taking part.

The PSLPD reports that 'Street Takeover' events are "growing (in) popularity across the country."

'Street Takeovers' are "dangerous and illegal" states the release from the PSLPD and the Department "will continue to arrest those individuals who participate in these events."