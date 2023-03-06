Veterans Wellness Event Scheduled for April 5 at IRSC Pruitt Campus

James M. Crocco/James M. Crocco / IRSC’s Pruitt Campus - Stock Images

Port St. Lucie - Monday March 6, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) will host a Veterans Wellness Event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at the Veterans Center of Excellence located at the College’s Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie. The event is free to veterans and active duty military members residing in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet their Veteran Service Officer Claims Representatives, enjoy canine and equine therapy, meet with a Veterans Administration Whole Health Coach, and learn about municipal Parks and Recreation resources for veterans. Information also will be provided about elder care, advance directives, social work benefits, and mental wellness treatments and retreats.

“This partnership between the Pruitt campus Veterans Center of Excellence (VCE) and the West Palm Beach Veterans Affairs office provides veterans and active duty service members with a space to discover resources and services available to them, said Calvin Williams, Associate Vice President for Advising and Career Services. “The event is open to the public and will allow us to showcase the VCE and help veterans and active duty service members in the district.”

Participants also may sign up for fishing, yoga, boating, golf, hiking, rowing and kayaking programs, and receive the Fire Watch Certification in Veteran Suicide Prevention.

The Veterans Center of Excellence is located at 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie. For details about this event or other services provided at the Center, visit https://www.irscfoundation.org/p/288/veterans-center-of-excellence#.Y_Zkn3ZOmUk, email veterans-info@irsc.edu, or call 772-462-7443.

