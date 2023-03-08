Indiantown Baptist Church Burglarized, Church Piano Damaged

MCSO /

Indiantown - Wednesday March 8, 2023: The Indiantown Baptist Church was burglarized over the weekend.

Last Saturday Church employees arrived to find broken glass, shattered windows, torn books of worship, and overturned furniture. The church piano was also overturned and damaged.

Authorities believes the burglar or burglars broke in to the Church located on 150th Street, sometime last Friday night.

Martin County Sheriff Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at: (772) 220-7000