Lower Flood Insurance Rates in Martin County 

Martin County - Wednesday March 8, 2023: Martin County residents and businesses located in special flood hazard areas are now be eligible for up to a 25 percent discount on their flood insurance premiums. That is an increase of 5% from the current 20 percent discount.

The increased discount rates are the result of the County’s floodplain management efforts,

Martin County participates in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS) and lower-cost flood insurance rates are one of the benefits from participating. Other benefits include increased opportunities to learn about risk and evaluate vulnerabilities as well as enhanced public safety.

This week, March 6th through March 10th, is Florida Flood Awareness Week. The Martin County Public Works Department has joined the statewide effort to help educate residents about the importance of flood awareness and the benefits of having flood insurance.

Local lenders, insurance and real estate agencies were notified that the premium cost of flood insurance for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)policies issued or renewed in special flood hazard areas on or afterApril 1, 2023, will be given an additional 5 percent discount, for a total discount of 25 percent. “The discount confirms the county continues to implement activities which go above and beyond the minimum flood protection standards,” said Lisa Wichser, County Engineer.

Martin County provides digital copies of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) at www.martin.fl.us/FloodZones.

For questions regarding flood zone determination, residents can request assistance through the county’s website at www.martin.fl.us/FloodZones or contact the county at 772-288-5956.

Learn more at: www.martin.fl.us,