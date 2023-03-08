St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Reaccreditation

St. Lucie County - Wednesday March 8, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara has announced that a team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will arrive April 11 to examine all aspects of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has to comply with approximately 236 standards in order to receive reaccredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards is available through the CFA website, www.flaccreditation.org, under the tab titled “Standards.”

The Accreditation Manager for the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is Heather Blount. The assessment team is composed of law enforcement professionals from similar agencies who will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit areas of the agency where compliance will be observed.

Upon completion of the full agency assessment, the assessment team reports back to the full Commission, which will then determine if the agency will maintain accredited status for another three years. Verification by the team that the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation, “a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara.

For more information about the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation or anyone wishing to submit written comments about the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office ability to meet the standards of accreditation, correspondence can be sent by mail to: CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida, 32302, or by email to: flaaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us.