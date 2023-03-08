USDA Announces Signup for Conservation Incentive Contracts

Florida - Wednesday March 8, 2023: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida announced new Fiscal Year 2023 funding for Conservation Incentive Contracts (CIC), through the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP), is available.

While applications for EQIP-CIC are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by March 24, 2023, to be considered for the 2023 ranking funding period.

EQIP-CIC expands resource beneﬁts for Florida producers through incentive conservation practices such as wildlife management, cover crops, nutrient management, conservation crop rotations, and prescribed grazing and more. EQIP-CIC is designed to help producers improve their level of conservation and earn benefits of longer-term conservation enhancements.

All applicants must have farm records established with USDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA). Advance payment options are available for historically underserved producers.

More on NRCS

NRCS has 34 field offices throughout Florida with teams ready to help landowners with conservation programs. Contact your local NRCS field office for more information.