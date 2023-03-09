Temporary Closure of Jensen Beach Boat Ramp for Championship Sailing

STUART - Thursday March 9, 2023: The Jensen Beach boat ramp, located at 2065 NE Indian River Drive, adjacent to Indian RiverSide Park, will be closed from Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 12, 2023, for the Optimist Sunshine State Championship, hosted by the United States Sailing Center - Martin County. The ramp will close on Friday, March 10 at 5 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m.

Boaters are encouraged to use the boat ramp on the Jensen Beach Causeway, located at 2004 NE Causeway Blvd., Jensen Beach. For more info, contact Carlos Morales, Events-Volunteer Coordinator at 772-221-1430.

Find more information about Martin County Parks and Recreation’s facilities, special events, activities, and programs at www.LoveMCparks.com.

About the United States Sailing Center - Martin County

The United States Sailing Center - Martin County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization committed to broadening the base of the sport of sailing through dedicated and affordable community programs for youth and adults and providing support for the development of future champions and Olympians. For more information, visit www.usscmc.org.

About the Optimist Sunshine State Championship

This regatta is a 2023 USODA Team Trials qualifying event. The top 25% of the Championship Fleet (based upon the total number of boats registered in both the Championship Fleet and Green Fleets) will receive invitations to compete in the 2023 Optimist Team Trials. In the case where competitors in the top 25% are not team trials eligible, additional competitors will be invited. In the case of series-ties for the last qualifying place, all tied competitors shall receive invitations. The United States Optimist Dinghy Association (USODA) is the national class organization for Optimist sailing in the United States. This regatta will be our last large-scale regatta of the season.