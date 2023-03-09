Vero Beach Police: Expect 21 Day Closures at Three Railroad Crossings While Brightline Construction Continues

Vero Beach - Thursday March 9, 2023: The Vero Beach Police Department has issued a traffic notice to residents advising that three railroad crossings will be closed for up to 21 days while Brightline continues construction work along the rail corridor through Vero Beach.

The affected crossings are:



23rd Street

14th Avenue

26th Street

The closures will begin on Saturday March 11th at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday April 16.

Detour Information for 23rd Street closure:

Eastbound Traffic will be directed to travel south on 14th Ave. to 19th Pl. (SR 60E)., travel east on 19th Pl. (SR 60 E) to 11th Ave., travel north on 11th Ave. to 21st St., travel west on 21st St. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to 23rd St.

Westbound - Traffic will be directed to travel south on US-1 to 21st St, travel west on 21st St. to 14th Ave. and travel north on 14th Ave. to 23rd St.

Detour Information 14th Avenue

Westbound - Traffic will be directed to travel south on US-1 to 21st St. and travel west on 21st St. to 14th Ave.

Detour Information - 26th Street

Eastbound - Traffic will be directed to travel south on 16th Ave. to 25th St., travel east on 25th St. to 14th Ave., travel south on 14th Ave. to 19th Pl. (SR 60 E), travel east on 19th Pl. (SR 60 E) to 11th Ave., travel north on 11th Ave. to 21st St., travel west on 21st St. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to 26th St.

Westbound - Traffic will be directed to travel south on US-1 to 21st St., travel west on 21st St. to 14th Ave., travel north on 14th Ave. to 25th St., travel west on 25th St. to 16th Ave. and travel north on 16th Ave. to 26th St.

