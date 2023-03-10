Elliot Museum /

Stuart - Friday March 10, 2023: A rare collection of art from the Highwaymen opens to the public at Elliott Museum this Saturday, March 11. More than 50 original Highwaymen paintings are featured in this collection, which will be on exhibit at the museum in Stuart from March 11 through July 14.

The “Highwaymen—From the Street Corner to the Smithsonian” collection includes paintings that have never before been exhibited. While many of their paintings focus on well-known Florida landscapes, the focus of some of these exhibit paintings tell a story as they depict people from the 1950s era, animals and intimate vistas.

There also will be an extensive "Canvas Board Wall" of their early works, including Harold Newton, one of the founding members, along with a Tribute Wall to Roy McLendon, who was inspired by Newton, his neighbor.

Throughout the weekend the museum will feature live painting demonstrations by Roy McLendon, one of only seven living Highwaymen artists, gallery walks conducted by noted collectors Roger Lightle and Steve Carr, a film crew will be on site taking footage for a documentary, and a presentation and book signing by Catherine Enns, author of “The Journey of the Highwaymen”

The exhibit is generously sponsored by The Kiplinger Family Foundation, Henry & Rachelle (Rocky) Grady, Bill & Carole Hauke, The Law Offices of Travis R. Walker, P.A., and the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs.

About the Highwaymen

In the 1950s during the Jim Crow days, several African-American self-taught artists from the Treasure Coast began painting Florida’s vivid landscapes, looking for a better way to earn a livelihood. Coined as the “Highwaymen,” they sold their art out of their car trunks as they traveled the highways, which led to their nickname. Today, Highwaymen paintings have deservedly earned a place to hang in the Smithsonian, and all of the Highwaymen artists are represented in the Florida Artists Hall of Fame.

The Elliott Museum is located at 825 Ocean Blvd. on Hutchinson Island in Stuart. The museum is open this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

HIGHWAYMEN FACTS:

