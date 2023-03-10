Jensen Beach - St. Patrick's Day Parade

Martin County - Friday March 10, 2023: On Sunday, March 12th, the Jensen Beach Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The following roads will be closed to traffic beginning at 1:30 p.m. and will reopen by 3:00 p.m.

- CR 707A (NE Jensen Beach Boulevard) from NE Pineapple Avenue to CR 707 (NE Indian River Drive)

- NE Pineapple Ave from NE Jensen Beach Blvd to NE Church Street

- NE Ricou Terr from NE Pineapple Ave to NE Indian River Drive

- NE Church Street from NE Pineapple Ave to NE Indian River Drive

- NE Indian River Drive from NE Jensen Beach Blvd to NE Church Street

Motorists are encouraged to follow detours, exercise caution, and expect delays.

The Martin County Road Conditions Map is available via any mobile device or desktop with internet access. To view all county lane/road closures, visit: http://conezone.martin.fl.us.

