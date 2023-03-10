WQCS Header Background Image
WQCS News

Stuart PD Reports "New Development" in 2009 Homicide of Jerome Hutchinson; They Seek Additional Info from Public

WQCS | By WQCS
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST
Jerome Hutchinson.jpg
Stuart PD
/

Stuart - Friday March 10, 2023: The Stuart Police Department reports that there has been "a recent development" in the 2009 Cold Case Homicide of Jerome Hutchinson, and that development involves "new information coming forward."

A release from the Department does not say what that development is or what the new information is.

However, in the hope of "getting us one step closer to bringing closure and justice to those involved," Stuart PD are asking anyone who may have any addition information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477, or call Detective Joseph Calderone directly at 772-220-3943.

WQCS
