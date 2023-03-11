IRSC Sweeps 2023 NJCAA Swimming and Diving National Championships

Fort Pierce - Saturday March 11, 2023: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving programs successfully defended their respective national titles at the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) Swimming and Diving National Championship held at Erie Community College in Buffalo, New York.

The women’s team captured their 45th overall title while the men secured an unprecedented 49th consecutive team championship, and both teams broke a combined seven NJCAA national records.

"The hard work, dedication, and perseverance of IRSC’s Swimming and Diving team has paid off in the best possible way—with a sweep at the NJCAA National Championship meet,” shares Sion Brinn, IRSC Head Swim Coach. “The team put together an amazing performance at the championship. Their support for each other throughout the competition demonstrates what teamwork is all about.”

Over the course of the four-day meet, held from Wednesday March 1 through Saturday March 4, IRSC dominated the competition, winning 38 out of 50 events. This extraordinary performance included the men's and women's dive teams sweeping the boards to earn the top three podium spots for the men and the top two spots for the women competition for the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.

Accomplishments at the meet by the Pioneers’ storied swim program include breaking seven NJCAA records. William Beckstead-Holman bested records in the 50-yard Backstroke (21.76), the 100-yard Backstroke (46.65), the 100-yard Individual Medley (48.39) and the 200-yard Backstroke (1:44.45); Madison Price in women’s 3-meter Diving (287.65); Billy Turnbull in men’s 1-meter Diving (336.75) and Sam Hlavachek in men’s 3-meter Diving (378.00). Additionally, Gina Miller was able to break the IRSC record in the 1650 freestyle. Her time of 16:54.58 beat the previous mark set in 2014.

The teams also bring home four individual honors. Gina Miller was named the NJCAA Female Swimmer of the Year; William Beckstead-Holman the NJCAA Male Swimmer of the Year; Madison Price the NJCAA Female Diver of the Year and Sam Hlavachek earned the title of NJCAA Male Diver of the Year.

The Pioneer’s storied swim program now anticipates the next championship meet as the team prepares for a run at their 50th consecutive national title—an unmatched record for collegiate sport at any level. The 2024 NJCAA championships will be held March 6-9 at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce.