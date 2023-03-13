Brightline Construction and Testing Advisory for Treasure Coast

Florida - Monday March 13, 2023: Brightline has announced the following advisory of its ongoing construction and testing for its extension of passenger rail service from West Palm Beach to the Orlando International Airport.

Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits and other signage.

Indian River County

Railroad Crossings

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at 26th St.

Full road closure, 7 a.m., Saturday, March 23 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

Detour Information

Eastbound 26th St. traffic will be directed to travel south on 16th Ave. to 25th St., travel east on 25th St. to 14th Ave., travel south on 14th Ave. to 19th Pl. (SR 60 E), travel east on 19th Pl. (SR 60 E) to 11th Ave., travel north on 11th Ave. to 21st St., travel west on 21st St. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to 26th St.

Westbound 26th St. traffic will be directed to travel south on US-1 to 21st St., travel west on 21st St. to 14th Ave., travel north on 14th Ave. to 25th St., travel west on 25th St. to 16th Ave. and travel north on 16th Ave. to 26th St.

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at 14th Ave.

Full road closure, 7 a.m., Saturday, March 23 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

Detour Information

Westbound 14th Ave. traffic will be directed to travel south on US-1 to 21st St. and travel west on 21st St. to 14th Ave.

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at 23rd St.

Full road closure, 7 a.m., Saturday, March 23 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

Detour Information

Eastbound 23rd St. traffic will be directed to travel south on 14th Ave. to 19th Pl. (SR 60 E)., travel east on 19th Pl. (SR 60 E) to 11th Ave., travel north on 11th Ave. to 21st St., travel west on 21st St. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to 23rd St.

Westbound 23rd St. traffic will be directed to travel south on US-1 to 21st St, travel west on 21st St. to 14th Ave. and travel north on 14th Ave. to 23rd St.



St. Lucie County

Railroad Crossings

Port St. Lucie – SE Walton Rd.

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit SE Walton Rd.

Martin County

Higher Speed Testing

Testing up to speeds of 79 mph

Daytime testing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and continuous flagging operations until 7 p.m., Saturday, March 18 in Jensen Beach, Stuart, Port Salerno and Hobe Sound. Flaggers will be present at ALL crossings continuously while the new rail signal system is commissioned and train testing up to 79 mph can be expected along the corridor. Work could bring additional wait times at railroad crossings.

Railroad Crossings

Jensen Beach



SR A1A/DR 707

Stuart



NE Alice St.

Fern St.

Second St.

Colorado Ave. (SR 76/SR 10)

Pinewood (MLK Jr/SR 10)

Florida St.

SR A1A

Monterey Rd.

Indian St. (SR A1A)

Seaward St.

Salerno Rd. (CR 722)

Port Salerno



Broward Ave.

Cove Rd. (SR A1A)

Hobe Sound



SR A1A

Railroad Crossings / Lane Closures

Jensen Beach – Riverview Dr.

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Riverview Dr.

Jensen Beach – County Line Rd.

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit County Line Rd.

Jensen Beach – Skyline Dr.

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit County Line Rd.

Jensen Beach – NE Jensen Beach Blvd.

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Jensen Beach Blvd.

Jensen Beach – NE Dixie Hwy.

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Dixie Hwy.

Stuart – Alice St.

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Alice St.

Stuart – NW Fern St.

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Fern St.

Stuart – West of SE Dixie Hwy./A1A between SE Decker Ave. and SE Monterey Rd.

Daytime southbound shoulder closures for concrete pouring, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stuart – Southbound A1A from south of SE Cove Rd. to south of SE Alicia St.

Continuous shoulder closure through Q1 2023.

Brevard and Indian River Counties

Bridges

Sebastian – Sebastian River

Daytime bridge work operations, including pile driving and demolition work, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., continuing through Q1 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the east side of the new active railroad bridge.

Orange County

Beachline Expressway/SR 528:

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Narcoossee Rd. and SR 417 (milepost 13-15)

- Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between SR 417 and Innovation Way (milepost 16-18)

- Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Dallas Blvd. and SR 520 (milepost 27-28)

- Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between SR 520 and Dallas Blvd. (milepost 28-27)

- Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beachline Expressway/SR 528, Goldenrod Rd. and Narcoossee Road:



Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Goldenrod Rd. and SR 417 (milepost 12-15)

- Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 exit ramp to Narcoossee Rd. (Exit 13)

- Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Narcoossee Rd. entrance ramp to Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528

- Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beachline Expressway/SR 528 and SR 417:



Northbound SR 417 exit ramp to Eastbound/Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (Exit 26)

- Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brevard County

Beachline Expressway/SR 528

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 40-42)



Single lane closures: Weekdays:

- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, April 7.

- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, April 7. Nighttime, single lane closure - Weekdays:

- 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Friday, April 7.

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 40 – 42 & milepost 45 – 46)



Daytime, single lane closure: Weekdays:

- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Friday, April 7.

- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Friday, April 7. Night-time, single lane closure:

- Weekdays: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Friday, April 7.

Northbound and Southbound I-95 at the Beachline Expressway/SR 528 Interchange (Exit 205)



Day-time single lane closure: Weekdays:

- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, April 7.

- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, April 7. Night-time single lane closure: Weekdays:

- 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Friday, April 7.

- 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Friday, April 7. Night-time double lane closure: Weekdays:

- 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Friday, April 7.

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 to access Industry Road

Night-time ramp closure to pave the Beachline Expressway/SR 528

- 10 p.m., to 5 a.m., Monday, March 20 to Tuesday, March 21 and

- 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Tuesday, March 21 to Wednesday, March 22 (back-up date).

Detour information

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 traffic wishing to access Industry Rd. will be directed to exit early at US-1 (Exit 46), travel north on US-1 to Cidco Rd. and travel west on Cidco Rd to access Industry Rd.

Southbound I-95 at the Beachline Expressway/SR 528 Interchange

Night-time full road closure to survey and profile the steel beams of the RR bridge over I-95.

- 10 p.m., Monday, April 3 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, April 4 and

- 10 p.m., Tuesday, April 4 to 5 a.m., Wednesday, April 5 (back-up date).

Detour Information

Southbound I-95 traffic will be directed to exit at eastbound SR 528 (Exit 205-A), travel east on SR 528 for approximately three miles to Industry Rd. (Exit 45), travel south on Industry Rd. to Clearlake Rd./SR 524 and travel west on Clearlake Rd./SR 524 for approximately three miles to access southbound I-95.

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 exit ramp to southbound I-95 (Exit 42A)

Night-time full ramp closure to survey and profile the steel beams of the RR bridge over I-95.

- 10 p.m., Wednesday, March 29 to 5 a.m., Thursday, March 30 and

- 10 p.m., Thursday, March 30 to 5 a.m., Friday, March 31 (back-up date).

Detour Information

Westbound SR 528 traffic wishing to access southbound I-95 will be directed to exit early at Clearlake Rd./Industry Rd. (Exit 45A), travel south on Industry Rd.to Clearlake Rd./SR 524 and travel west on Clearlake Rd. approximately three miles to access southbound I-95.

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 exit ramp to southbound I-95 (Exit 42A)

Night-time full ramp closure to bolt and torque the steel beams of the RR bridge over I-95.

- 10 p.m., Thursday, March 30 to 5 a.m., Friday, March 31 and

- 10 p.m., Friday, March 31 to 5 a.m., Saturday, April 1 (back-up date).

Detour Information

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 traffic wishing to access southbound I-95 will be directed to continue driving on SR 528 eastbound for approximately 3 miles to Industry Rd. (Exit 45), travel south on Industry Rd. to Clearlake Rd./SR 524, and travel west on Clearlake Rd./SR 524 approximately three miles to access I-95 southbound.

Northbound I-95 ramp to access Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528

Night-time full ramp closure to bolt and torque the steel beams of the RR bridge over I-95.

- 10 p.m., Wednesday, April 5 to 5 a.m., Thursday, April 6 and

- 10 p.m., Thursday, April 6 to 5 a.m., Friday, April 7 (back-up date).

Detour Information

Northbound I-95 traffic will be directed to exit early at SR 524 (Exit 202), travel east on SR 524 for approximately three miles to Industry Rd. and travel north on Industry Rd. to access eastbound SR 528.

Crossings / Road Closures

Melbourne – Railroad Crossing at Prospect Ave. > LONGTERM CLOSURE

Full road closure through March 2023 for bridge work at Crane Creek. Crossing will be fully closed until completion of work.

Detour Information

Eastbound Prospect Ave. traffic will be directed to Stone St., travel south on Stone St. to WH Jackson St., travel east on WH Jackson St. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to access Prospect Ave.

Westbound Prospect Ave. traffic will be directed to US-1, travel south on US-1 to WH Jackson St., travel west on WH Jackson St. to Stone St. and travel north on Stone St. to access Prospect Ave.



Bridges

Melbourne – Eau Gallie River

Daytime bridge work operations, including pile driving, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., continuing through Q1 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the east side of the new active railroad bridge.

Melbourne – Crane Creek

Daytime bridge work operations, including pile driving, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., continuing through Q1 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the west side of the new active railroad bridge (southwest bank).

Palm Bay – Turkey Creek

Daytime bridge work operations, including pile driving, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., continuing through Q1 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the east side of the new active railroad bridge.

Palm Beach County

Higher Speed Testing

Testing up to speeds of 110 mph

Daytime testing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., continuing through March in Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach. Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings when there is ACTIVE testing taking place in the area and there will be an increased law enforcement presence around railroad crossings.

Palm Beach County – Railroad Crossings



Frederick Small Rd.

Donald Ross Rd.

Hood Rd.

Kyoto Gardens Dr.

RCA Blvd.

Burns Rd.

Lighthouse Dr.

Richard Rd.

North Lake Blvd. (SR 809)

Park Ave.

Silver Beach Rd.

Blue Heron Blvd. (SR 708)

Flagler St. (West 13th St.)

Inlet Blvd./MLK Jr. Blvd. (SR 710)

49th St.

45th St. (CR 702)

36th St.

30th St.

25th St.

23rd St.

15th St.



Railroad Crossings / Lane Closures

Jupiter – Riverside Dr. and Alternate A1A

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to move materials for bridge construction, continuing through Q1 2023. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit the right of way.

Bridges

Jupiter – Loxahatchee River

Daytime bridge work operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday, continuing through Q1 2023 for bridge construction.

Railroad construction information can also be found online at: https://www.gobrightline.com/railroad-construction.