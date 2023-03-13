City of Fort Pierce Launches Assessment Survey for Community Development Block Grant

Fort Pierce - Monday March 13, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce anticipates the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will allocate approximately $564,875 to the City of Fort Pierce for the fiscal program year, October 2023-2024 for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The City of Fort Pierce is developing its 2023-2024 Annual Action Plan to detail the proposed use of the CDBG funds during the program year, which begins October 1, 2023, and ends September 30, 2024.

The Action Plan represents Year #3 of 2021-2025, 5-Year Consolidated Plan previously reviewed by citizens and approved by the City Commission.

The Action Plan will outline issues and opportunities facing Fort Pierce and address matters such as infrastructure, public and assisted housing, and economic and community development.

Fort Pierce city residents and public service providers are encouraged to take the Community Needs Assessment Survey, online or in hard copy. A survey in English or Spanish can be easily accessed on the City website at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S9YC9LX

Citizens may request a copy emailed or mailed by calling 772-467-3161 or emailing grantsadministration@cityoffortpierce.com between March 15th and April 15th.

Survey results will be automatically tabulated and listed in the 2023-2024 Annual Action Plan which will help set the framework for community, housing, and economic development projects for Fort Pierce during the next fiscal year.

For more information or questions related to the survey or to the U.S. Department of HUD CDBG allocations to the City of Fort Pierce for Program Year 2023-2024, citizens are encouraged to call 772-467-3161 or email grantsadministration@cityoffortpierce.com.